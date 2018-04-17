Research into the treatment of lung cancer has achieved a possible breakthrough - after a new study showed survival times were nearly doubled for some patients - by combining the use of immunotherapy drugs with chemotherapy.
Possible breakthrough on lung cancer
Possible breakthrough on lung cancer
Oncologists have described the findings as "huge".
"We're going to have to find ways to pay for these drugs," said Dr. Roy Herbst, Chief of Medical Oncology at Yale Cancer Center. "But I think if we're more personalized in how we use them, I think we'll be even more effective - and hopefully with years of life saved, the cost could go down."
On the downside patients in the trial report nausea, anemia and fatigue as unwanted side effects.
The immuno-therapy drug used, -Keytruda from Merck Pharmaceuticals, costs up to 120 000€ per patient.