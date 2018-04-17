Former FBI director and harsh Trump critic James Comey's much-anticipated memoir went on sale early on Tuesday.
Comey book goes on sale
Comey book goes on sale
The book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership", was released at midnight US eastern time, but that did not stop late night customers queuing up to buy a copy. Presales were reportedly brisk.
Several customers waited for the "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" release at iconic Washington bookstore Kramerbooks & Afterwords Cafe.
The book has been on Amazon best-seller list for the past four weeks.
The release of the memoir came as U.S. President Donald Trump, his White House staff and the Republican National Committee escalated their attacks against Comey who called Trump a "morally unfit" leader in an interview.
Trump hit back at Comey, calling him "slippery" and saying he'll go down as the worst FBI director in history, all of which is sure to boost sales of the book.