Russia said there would be consequences for the US-led military action in Syria.
UK: Fears of Russian cyber revenge for Syria strikes
Could revenge come in the most modern of forms?
Britain is braced for cyber attacks, with warnings that critical infrastructure could be hit.
The fears were echoed in a number of daily newspapers on Monday.
Across the Atlantic, a surge in Russian troll activity since the strikes has been reported.
"The Russian disinformation campaign has already begun," Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said on Saturday.
"There has been a 2,000 percent increase in Russian trolls in the last 24 hours."
Also at odds with Moscow over the Salisbury poisoning, Britain says it will take every possible precaution to defend against any Russian cyber attacks.