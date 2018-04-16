It is Buckingham Palace - as you have never seen it before!
Rainforest lights up Buckingham Palace
A rainforest was projected onto the facade of the iconic residence on Sunday evening, to celebrate a conservation initiative led by Queen Elizabeth within the Commonwealth grouping of nations.
The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) project seeks to preserve areas of forest within Commonwealth countries.
Representatives of the Commonwealth, mostly former British colonies, are meeting in London.