Eight men accused of involvement in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in India's Jammu and Kashmir state appeared in court on Monday.
Protests increase over rape cases of children in India
It's the first hearing in a case that sparked nationwide outrage and criticism of the ruling party.
Angry demonstrations have also focused on another rape allegedly involving a lawmaker from Modi's party in the poor northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
Kuldeep Sengar was questioned by police on Friday accused of raping a 16 year old girl in June.
The 50 year old has denied the allegations, saying they are politically motivated.
Public anger at the crime led to protests in cities across India over the past few days.