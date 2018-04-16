BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

China

Frisbee-catching dogs take part in China contest

Now Reading:

Frisbee-catching dogs take part in China contest

Frisbee-catching dogs take part in China contest
Text size Aa Aa

Border collies have been taking a break from herding livestock ... to catch some flying discs.

They took part in a frisbee contest in north-east China.

The 4th Liaoning Dog Frisbee Contest took part on Sunday in Shenyang City, 630 kilometres north-east from the capital Beijing.

More about