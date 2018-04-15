The most beautiful cats at the Pisicat expo in Bucharest

The 250 cats deemed to be the most beautiful have arrived in Bucharest from nine countries to take part in the Pisicat expo. With or without fur, big or small, the felines were admired by hundreds of cat lovers.

Some of them were for sale with prices starting at from 400 euros.

The stars of this years's expo were the cats from Main Coon breed, one of the largest cats in the world. The Main Coon males can reach a weight of 11 kilograms and can grow to more than 1 metre in length at maturity