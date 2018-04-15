Chemical weapons inspectors are due to visit the site of a suspected poison gas attack in the Syrian town of Douma, hours after the United States, Britain and France launched air strikes in retaliation for the gassing.
Syria: Chemical weapons inspectors to visit site of suspected gas attack
Damascus and its ally Russia have denounced the Western action, particularly for the refusal to wait until the results of the fact-finding mission in the wake of the incident just over a week ago.
Syria denies any chemical use and says the attack in Douma was fabricated by rebels.
Earlier, a UN Security Council vote brought by Russia, which called for condemnation of the US-led strikes, was rejected.
Meanwhile, the Syrian army announced that the Eastern Ghouta region, where Douma is situated, has been cleared of the last rebel fighters and has been fully retaken.
It marks one of the biggest victories yet for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.