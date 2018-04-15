A female body without a head or forearms has been found on the bed of an Austrian lake.
Female torso has been found in an Austrian lake
The gruesome discovery was made by a reed cutter at the shallow Lake Neusiedl, which straddles the border between Austria and Hungary.
Police say the corpse, which has not yet been identified, had been there for several months.
Sniffer dogs and police divers have been in operation trying to find the remaining body parts.