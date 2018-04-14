What we know so far about the strikes on Syria

The US, UK and France have bombed multiple government targets in Syria in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack by the regime of Bashar al-Assad on a Damascus suburb last week.

It is the biggest intervention by Western powers against Assad in Syria’s seven-year civil war, and has pitted the US and its allies against Moscow.

Here’s what we know so far about the strikes.

Who and why?

The strikes were conducted by the US, the UK and France following a suspected chemical attack on the town of Douma, which left an estimated 70 people dead.

Trump

In a televised address from the White House, US President Donald Trump said: "A short time ago, I ordered the United States Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad."

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way. We thank them both. This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons used by that very terrible regime.”

He said the mission was to “establish a strong deterrent against the production, spread, and use of chemical weapons,”as he criticised Iran and Russia for supporting Assad.

May

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the strikes were not about "regime change," but "about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions in the region and that does everything possible to prevent civilian casualties."

She said it sent a message to anyone who used chemical weapons, and came after efforts to use diplomatic channels were “repeatedly thwarted.”

“Even this week the Russians vetoed a Resolution at the UN Security Council which would have established an independent investigation into the Douma attack. So there is no practicable alternative to the use of force to degrade and deter the use of chemical weapons by the Syrian Regime.”

May said she will address the issue in parliament on Monday.

Speaking from Downing Street on Saturday morning,

Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said France had joined the US and UK because “we cannot tolerate the recurring use of chemical weapons, which is an immediate danger for the Syrian people and our collective security.”

"The red line set by France in May 2017 has been crossed," he said.

Targets

US Defence Secretary James Mattis and Marine General Joseph Dunford said three main chemical weapons facilities were targeted at 9 pm EST (2 am CEST) by missiles from both the sea and aircraft.

The strikes targeted:

A scientific research facility in Damascus, allegedly connected to the production chemical and biological weapons

A chemical weapons storage facility west of Homs

A chemical weapons equipment storage and an important command post, also near Homs

In total, the US and its allies fired more than 100 missiles, but the Pentagon could not confirm how many hit their targets.

French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets were involved in air strikes on Syria together with four frigate warships, a presidency source told Reuters on Saturday.

This included an air defence frigate, three multi-mission frigates, Mirage 2000 jets, Rafale, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) and support and supply assistance, the source said.

The Pentagon said the strike was designed to degrade Syria's chemical weapons capability without killing civilians or foreign fighters.

"We specifically identified these targets to mitigate the risk of Russian forces being involved," Dunford told reporters.

Further action?

Mattis said the joint strikes against Syria were a "one-time shot" unless Assad continues to use chemical weapons.

A senior official in the regional alliance that has supported Assad in the Syrian war told Reuters the attack on Syria will be seen as limited if it is now over and there is no second round.

Syrian and Russian response

Syria

Syrian state TV described the strikes as a “flagrant violation” of international law. It said air defenses confronted the attack and had shot down 13 missiles in the Kiswah area south of Damascus.

Russia

Russia’s Defence Ministry issued a statement saying that more than 100 cruise missiles and air-to-land missiles were fired by the US, Britain, and France from the sea and air “at Syrian military and civilian targets”.

The statement said “a significant number” of missiles were shot down by Syrian air defences.

Russia’s ambassador to the US warned that there would be consequences for the strike.

“The worst apprehensions have come true. Our warnings have been left unheard...We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences,” Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement.

“All responsibility for them rests with Washington, London and Paris. Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible. The US - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries.”

Russia's Foreign Ministry described the strikes as an "outrageous violation" of international law.”

Other reactions

Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the airstrikes and warned of its regional consequences.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the strikes were a crime and would not achieve any gains.

"US, allies will not gain any achievements from crimes in Syria. Attacking Syria is a crime. US president, UK prime minister and the president of France are criminals," Khamenei said in a speech cited by Iranian TV.

Turkey

Turkey welcomed the air strikes on the Syrian government as an “appropriate” response, a foreign ministry source told Reuters.

A spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party said Turkey was informed ahead of the action.

NATO

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed his support for the strikes.

"This will reduce the regime’s ability to further attack the people of Syria with chemical weapons,” he said in a statement.

UK opposition

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, described the airstrikes as “legally questionable".

"Bombs won’t save lives or bring about peace. This legally questionable action risks escalating further, as US defence secretary James Mattis has admitted, an already devastating conflict and therefore makes real accountability for war crimes and use of chemical weapons less, not more likely," he said.

European Union

European Council President Donald Tusk said the strikes made it clear "that the Syrian regime together with Russia and Iran cannot continue this human tragedy, at least not without cost."

"The EU will stand with our allies on the side of justice," he wrote on Twitter.

The European Commission issued a statement, condemning the use of chemical weapons in the "strongest terms".

"The international community has the responsibility to identify and hold accountable those responsible of any attack with chemical weapons," it said.

"This was not the first time that the Syrian regime has used chemical weapons against civilians but it must be the last."

Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan fully supports the strikes in Syria.

"The use of chemical weapons is inhumane and can absolutely not be allowed. We fully support the US, British and French stance of not permitting the use and spread of chemical weapons. We also understand that this measure was taken as one to prevent the further degradation of the situation. We will gather the NSC (National Security Council) tonight to analyse the situation and consider what we do next," he said.

Canada

Canadian President Justin Trudeau said the country supports the decision “to take action to degrade the Assad regime's ability to launch chemical weapons attacks against its own people.”

"We will continue to work with our international partners to further investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria. Those responsible must be brought to justice," he said.

Israel

Israel commended the swift response of the US and its allies.

"Last year, President Trump made clear that the use of chemical weapons crosses a red line. Tonight, under American leadership, the United States, France and the United Kingdom enforced that line.

“Syria continues to engage in and provide a base for murderous actions, including those of Iran, that put its territory, its forces and its leadership at risk," an Israeli official told NBC News.

Australia

Australia said it fully supports the US-led strikes.

"The use of chemical weapons by anyone, anywhere, under any circumstances, is illegal and reprehensible. The Assad regime cannot be allowed to commit such crimes with impunity. That is why Australia fully supports the US-led strikes against chemical weapons facilities in Syria today," said Minister of Defence Marise Payne.

"The strike, by the United States, France, and the United Kingdom forces, targeted the Syrian regime's chemical weapons research, development, and production capability. Those locations were specifically chosen to minimise the risk to civilians."

Iraq

Iraq's foreign ministry said the air strikes marked "a very dangerous development" that could give terrorism an opportunity to expand in the region.

“Such action could have dangerous consequences, threatening the security and stability of the region and giving terrorism another opportunity to expand after it was ousted from Iraq and forced into Syria to retreat to a large extent,” it said in a statement.

The ministry called on Arab leaders to discuss the situation at a summit due to be held in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.