Push the boat out: Swiss set to scrap booze limits for rubber dinghies

Want to enjoy a night out with friends without worrying about who has to be the designated driver?

Well the answer could be to move to Switzerland and find accommodation near a lake or river.

Its government has proposed scrapping blood-alcohol limits for pilots of small, non-motorised crafts.

It would mean if you’re heading home after a few beers on a rubber, rowing or paddle boat you could avoid being breathalysed for being over the limit.

At the moment pilots of smaller boats are subject to the same drink-drive limits as those on Swiss roads.

The law, approved by the parliament and now out for consultation, would also apply to windsurfers and kiteboarders.

Switzerland’s Federal Office of Transport said in a statement that smaller boats were now considered less of a hazard than larger or motorised vessels.

It added enforcing existing regulations on alcohol levels on pilots of smaller boats is difficult.

The changes are not see to come in until 2020, reports The Local in Switzerland.