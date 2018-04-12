Russia says "think about possible consequences"

As tensions increase over the suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has urged against 'any steps which could lead to an escalation of tensions.'

US President Donald Trump's latest tweet said It "could be very soon or not so soon at all".

French President Emmanuelle Macron said he has 'proof' that chlorine was used.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman: "We are calling on all the responsible members of the international community to think about the possible consequences of such allegations, threats and even more planned actions. No one authorised Western leaders to take the roles of world's gendarmes, and at the same time investigators, prosecutors, judges and executioners."

The world waits for the global chemical weapons watchdog to arrive in Douma. Meanwhile Russian military police have been deployed.

President Vladimir Putin said he hoped common sense will prevail after Senior Russian figures have warned that missiles threatening the country's forces will be shot down.