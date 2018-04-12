In a week of monumental comebacks, it was the Europa League's turn.
Europa League: Arsenal, Marseille, Red Bull Salzburg and Atletico Madrid reach semis
Europa League: Arsenal, Marseille, Red Bull Salzburg and Atletico Madrid reach semis
And what a night it was for Red Bull Salzburg. Trailing Lazio 4-2 from the first leg, they stunned the Italian giants, winning 4-1, thanks to three second half goals in four minutes. 6-5 it finished.
In Lisbon, two- time winners Atletico Madrid were made to work for their semi final slot. They lost 1-0 to gutsy Sporting, but won 2-1 on aggregate.
Meanwhile in Moscow a late surge saw Arsenal book their first European semi-final for nine years, drawing 2-2 away but winning 6-3 overall.
Finally Marseille completed their own comeback against Leipzig 5-2 after turning over a 1-0 deficit.