Couple becomes culinary sensation with miniature-sized dishes

A couple has become Turkey's newest cooking sensation with their miniature-sized dishes that promote the culinary traditions of their country.

Burcu Celenoglu Aydin and her husband Anil Aydin cook the dishes in a miniature kitchen with a tiny stove and utensils and upload the videos to their YouTube channel 'Mini Turk Mutfagi,' which means Mini Turkish Kitchen.

"Turkish cuisine is tremendous and spectacular. But at the same time, it is very difficult, depending on the recipes. It is even more difficult to cook it in a miniature kitchen. It takes three times as long but it wasn't very difficult for me since I had a lot of fun," said Burcu Aydin.

This new cooking method became the couple's hobby more than a year ago and now they have more than 40 recipes showcasing renowned dishes of Turkish contemporary cuisine on social media.