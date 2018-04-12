Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has summoned the cabinet to a meeting.
British PM summons cabinet over Syria
It's expected she will ask government ministers to approve Britain's involvement in military action against Syria's chemical weapons infrastructure.
It follows reports that May has ordered British submarines to move within missile range of Syria in readiness for possible strikes.
The prime minister is not said to have reached a final decision on whether Britain will join any any action with the US and France in response to a suspected chemical attack but wants to be able to act swiftly.