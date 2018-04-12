A wedding and a baby: Exciting time ahead for Royal fans

Royal fans rejoice! The next few weeks will be a busy and exciting time for Queen Elizabeth's family, with a baby due this month and a wedding set for May.

One of the children caught up in the deadly attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last year has been invited to the May 19 royal wedding of Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle.

Amelia Thompson, 12, thought it was a joke when her mother told her that she would be going to Windsor Castle for the big event.

''I was speechless," she said.

"I didn't know what to say. I was speechless! I was just like... is someone messing with me? But then, as we got into further detail, we were like...this is genuine!''

Harry and Meghan are inviting 1,200 members of the public into the castle grounds for their big day, among them young people who have shown leadership or served their community.

But before they walk down the aisle, royal baby fans are in for a treat later this month.

Some have set up camp outside the London Hospital where Prince William's wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is due to give birth to her third child.

''I think the royal baby might be a girl, might be a boy, I'm not too sure to be honest, but whatever it is, all that matters is that it is healthy,'' said young royal watcher Isabella Hollway, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital.

Expect plenty of royal revelry in the weeks ahead!

with Reuters