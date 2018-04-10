Poisoning victim Yulia Skripal discharged from Salisbury hospital. Her father, Sergei Skripal, expected to be discharged soon - hospital manager

Salisbury District Hospital has confirmed former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is making "good progress" and could be discharged "in due course".

It comes as the former intelligence officer's daughter was discharged from the facility after recovering from novichok poisoning.

Yulia Skripal, 33, was found slumped beside her father, 66, on a bench in Salisbury, England, on March 4. It was later found that the pair had been poisoned by the military-grade nerve agent, which is thought to have been produced by Soviet scientists.

"Yulia has asked for privacy from the media and I would like to reiterate her request," said hospital director Christine Blanshard.

"Her father has also made good progress.

"Although he is recovering more slowly, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course."

The spokesperson said the Skripals had received "round-the-clock care" and support from "world-leading experts" to aid their recovery. "Specialised decontaminated techniques" were also used to help them heal.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May laid blame on Moscow for the poisoning, telling Parliament last month that there was "no alternative conclusion other than that the Russian state was culpable".

Former military intelligence officer Sergei was arrested in Moscow on charges of treason in 2004 and jailed two years later, before being exchanged as part of a spy-swap deal with the US and relocated to Britain in 2010.

He remains in stable condition in hospital but was said to be "improving rapidly" late last week.