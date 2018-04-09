Were your details leaked to Cambridge Analytica? Here’s how you can find out

If you are among the 87 million users that were affected by Facebook’s data leak to Cambridge Analytica, expect to receive a detailed notification from the social network this week.

From Monday, the social network’s 2.2 billion users will receive a notice titled “Protecting Your Information” on their newsfeed. The post will include a link with which they can identify information they have shared to apps connected to their accounts, and millions will also be personally informed if their data was shared with political consultancy firm CA.

According to a report from the Associated Press, users will be given the option to disable the apps and completely remove third-party access altogether.

The data leak scandal arose in March, when a co-founder of CA spilled the beans of its illicit inner workings to British newspaper The Guardian.

Data scientist Christopher Wylie, 28, revealed that the company worked with a university professor to harvest data from millions of Facebook users and their online friends via a quiz app. The information was later used to try influence international politics.

It was revealed that at least 87 million users were affected by the data breach, including 2.7 million Europeans, of which over one million were based in the UK. However, CA claims it received data from only 30 million Facebook profiles.

Deleting your data

Whether or not your information was shared with CA and its affiliates, there is only one sure-fire way to keep third parties’ hands off your personal data – by deleting it.

To do that, you need to log into the account you want to remove, before navigating to https://www.facebook.com/help/delete_account and clicking “Delete my account”.

Facebook

According to Facebook, it may take up to 90 days for all your information to be deleted, including your posts, photos and other data. During that time, it will be inaccessible to other people using the site, but private messages you have sent to other users will still remain.

But this looks set to change. In a statement to Techcrunch, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed an “Unsend” feature was in the works that would allow users to erase their messages.

“We will now be making a broader delete message feature available,” they said on Friday. “This may take some time."