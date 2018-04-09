Not since Barry Sheene 40 years ago has a British rider lead in motorcycling's top category, but Cal Crutchlow now leads the MotoGP world championship after victory in the Argentinian grand prix.
Crutchlow takes MotoGP in Argentina
Honda's Dani Pedrosa crashed out on lap one of what proved to be a chaotic race.
Reigning world champion Marc Marquez took the lead but was then given a time penalty for a technical fault. When the Spaniard return he was penalised again for forcing Italian legend Valentino Rossi off the track.
Crutchlow took advantage to record Honda's 750th Grand Prix success. Frenchman Johann Zarco finishing a close second.