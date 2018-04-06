Sunday's election in Hungary will be a barometer of nationalist sentiment

Voters go to the polls this Sunday in Hungary. The ruling Fidesz party has fought a campaign on the basis that the country must be protected from migrants, the UN, the EU and even Hungarian financier George Soros. Euronews has been hearing the views of some young people ahead of Sunday's election.

"This atmosphere of hatred created by Fidesz between and against people, especially against a certain group of people, is no good for public morals nor the way of people think," a young engineering student said.

"Some of my foreign West European friends, who read the news, don't understand how and why Hungary has reached this level of hatred in the campaign," add an arts student.

The fact is the government's eurosceptic rhetoric doesn't match a survey this week that found the EU is supported by more than 60 percent of Hungarians.

This law student feared how other countries would see Hungary:

"What the world thinks of us, I guess quite a lot of people laugh at us, which is shameful, so we have to try to change it, but I can’t see any solution for changing, but it is urgent."

This medical student just hopes that a range of views will be represented in parliament:

"I am sure Fidesz will win, but everybody knows that. The question is the size of their majority in the new parliament, and if smaller parties can reach a threshold how they will be able to enforce their interests."

Many voters are said to be undecided or keeping their choice to themselves.