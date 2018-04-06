Irish UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor turned himself in to New York City police on Thursday after he was accused of attacking a bus carrying fighters leaving a media event ahead of UFC 223 this weekend, said a police spokesman. McGregor was accompanied by Russian mixed-martial-artist Artem Lobov, said the UFC official statement.
UFC fighter McGregor turns himself in to police after vandalizing a bus
A clip by Brian Butler-Au, a sports manager who was inside an adjacent bus at the time, shows McGregor and other people running around a loading area where the incident allegedly took place.
McGregor himself in to police but has not yet been charged as the investigation is ongoing.
The statement by UFC said it deemed the incident "completely unacceptable" and has banned Lobov from fighting Alex Caceres on Saturday.
McGregor has held the lightweight title championship since November 2016. However, UFC president Dana White said the Irish fighter would be stripped of his title after Saturday’s match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.
He tweeted his response to White’s comments saying “You’ll strip me off nothing, you’s do-nothing c_**_ts [sic].” McGregor has not fought in the company since winning the title.