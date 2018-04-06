Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has been charged with assault and criminal mischief by New York City Police Department.
Conor McGregor charged with assault and criminal mischief
The 29 year old was one of a group alleged to have vandalised a bus containing rival fighters, the Ultimate Fighting Championship said.
A video of the incident, circulated on social media, appears to show objects being thrown at a van.
The incident occurred at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where the UFC had gathered to promote Saturday's show, headlined by Khabib Nurm agomedov and Max Holloway.
Holloway was later ruled out of the fight because he was medically unstable.
UFC says two fighters were injured and have been withdrawn from Saturday's undercard.
McGregor, who was born in Ireland and who previously told Reuters that he made $140 million from a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last August, has not fought in a UFC bout since the win over Alvarez in November 2016.
UFC President Dana White said the van attack was "the most disgusting thing that ever happened in the history of the UFC".