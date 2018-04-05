Video has been widely shared on social media of passengers on a Paris suburban train line climbing through windows of a carriage on the first day of rail strikes.
Paris passengers climb through train windows on first day of French rail strike
The footage was shot Tuesday, which marked the beginning of rolling 3-month-long strikes by France's rail workers.
The incident occurred at 5 pm local time on one of the platforms at Paris' Gare de Lyon station.
Vincent Bidondo, who filmed the scene with his smartphone, said passengers got into the train through windows because the doors were locked while the train was on the platform.
He said the doors eventually opened and the train left 15 minutes later.
Waves of strikes have severely disrupted France's rail network, with the start of the strike dubbed "Black Tuesday".
Unions say changes to the SNCF will eventually bring about its privatisation — something Prime Minister Édouard Philippe denied, saying the proposals aim to bring change to the heavily-indebted, state-owned SNCF, whose situation was "no longer tenable".