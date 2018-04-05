Indigenous protests at Commonwealth Games

At least three people were arrested as scuffles broke out between police and indigenous rights protesters outside the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast.
The arrests came as protestors tried to storm the venue's gates to get into the event which was attended by Britain's Prince Charles, his wife Camilla and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.
The protesters call themselves the 'Stolenwealth Games' in reference to Britain’s colonisation of their ancestral lands,
Earlier a group of Indigenous rights activists had blocked the path of the Commonwealth Games baton, forcing organisers to change the relay's route.