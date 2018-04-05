Court decision to jail former president divides Brazil

People in Brazil have been reacting to the news that former president Lula da Silva will have to go to prison on corruption charges. A court narrowly rejected an attempt by his lawyers to keep him out of jail while he appeals the verdict. Lula leads the polls in October's upcoming election and the case has divided the country.

"A thief must go to jail," said one man in Sao Paolo. "Few thieves have been arrested in Brazil, many others need to be arrested."