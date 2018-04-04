President Donald Trump has said he'll send the US military to secure his country's southern border.
Trump to deploy US military on Mexican border
The move comes in response to Mexico allowing 1,500 migrants from Central America to walk towards the US. He announced it following a meeting with Baltic leaders.
“We are preparing for the military to secure our border between the United States and Mexico," said Trump. "We have a meeting on it in a little while with General Mattis and everybody and I think that is something we have to do.”
Each year Central Americans approach the US's southern frontier - hoping to apply for asylum.
Trump has used the so called "caravan" of migrants as evidence of the need for a border wall.