Four crew members are presumed dead after a marine corps helicopter crashed on a training mission.
Helicopter crash leaves four dead
The incident took place near Plaster City - about 20 miles north of the US Mexico border, during what officials called a routine training mission.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
The CH-53E Super Stallion chopper is one of the largest helicopters in the world designed to lift heavy objects, such as military vehicles from ship to shore.