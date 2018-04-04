BREAKING NEWS

Helicopter crash leaves four dead

Four crew members are presumed dead after a marine corps helicopter crashed on a training mission.

The incident took place near Plaster City - about 20 miles north of the US Mexico border, during what officials called a routine training mission.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

The CH-53E Super Stallion chopper is one of the largest helicopters in the world designed to lift heavy objects, such as military vehicles from ship to shore.

