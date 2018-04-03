Giant prehistoric dinosaur footprints discovered in Scotland

The discovery of around 50 huge dinosaur footprints at a site on the Isle of Skye in Scotland, UK, has been labelled "globally important".

Researchers, some from Edinburgh University, are studying the tracks, many of which belonged to long-necked sauropods — which stood up to two metres tall — and theropods, the older cousins of Tyrannosaurus rex.

Footprint made by a theropod dinosaur Paige de Polo

Both dinosaurs "hung around a shallow lagoon, back when Scotland was much warmer and dinosaurs were beginning their march to global dominance," according to Dr Steve Brusatte from the university, who led the field team.

Left about 170 million years ago, the prints are helping scientists better examine the previously little-understood Middle Jurassic period.

Fossils from this epoch are "exceedingly rare," according to a study by the University of Edinburgh, Staffin Museum, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, published in the Scottish Journal of Geology.

In the publication researchers said the site at Skye's Brothers' Point "preserves an abundance of small sauropod manus and pes prints and several isolated and broken medium-to-large tridactyl footprints".

Paige dePolo, who led the research at the University of Edinburgh's School of GeoSciences, said: "This site is a useful building block for us to continue fleshing out a picture of what dinosaurs were like on Skye in the Middle Jurassic."

Brothers' Point hiking trail on the Isle of Skye Jon Hoad

The footprints were found in a muddy, shallow lagoon and showed the outlines of a sauropod's toes and traces of the dinosaur's fleshy heel pads.

This new site strengthens the inference, based on a previously discovered location near Duntulm Castle (Duntulm Formation) in northern Skye, that sauropods habitually spent time in lagoons during the Middle Jurassic, researchers wrote in the paper.