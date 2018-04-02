Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle have ticked off another item from their royal wedding to-do list. First it was the cake now its the flowers.
London florist chosen for royal wedding display
London florist Philippa Craddock, whose client list includes design label Alexander McQueen plans to use white garden roses among the blooms for the occasion.
On Sunday Queen Elizabeth was joined by other members of the royal family as she attended the traditional Easter service at Windsor Castle - the venue for her grandson's wedding on May 19.