People in the UK have been urged to prepare themselves for not only some of the busiest roads of the year on Easter Monday but an added coat of snow, rain or sleet.
Easter Monday travel hit by heavy rain, snow
Most of Wales, England and Northern Ireland is covered by a "yellow warning" for heavy rain and snow, with bus and train services expected to be affected, and poor road conditions likely to lead to longer journey times, according to the Met Office.
Up to 70mm of snow is expected to fall in some areas, while dozens of flood alerts were in place across England on Easter Sunday.
The "yellow warning" remains in place until Wednesday across much of the country.
People took to social media on Monday with photos of the snow and rain.
The cold weather is just the latest to hit the UK this year, with the "Beast from the East" and storm Emma causing some of the most extreme weather conditions experienced in the country for years.
On average, April sees 2.3 snow days each year in the UK.