Fourth seed Alexander Zverev has beaten Borna Coric in straight sets to progress to the semi-finals of the Miami Open.
Zverev and Carreno Busta through to Miami semis
It's the German's first win over the Croat in three attempts.
One break in each set did the job in clinical fashion, 6-4, 6-4.
Zverev will face Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the semis. He overcame Kevin Anderson from South Africa in a match that went to a final set tiebreak.
Carreno Busta's win was the first time he'd beaten Anderson in five attempts and was revenge for defeat in Indian Wells two weeks ago.