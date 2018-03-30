BREAKING NEWS

20 die in Thailand bus fire
20 people have died in a fire on a bus in western Thailand. The bus was carrying migrant workers from neighbouring Myanmar.

Thailand's road are the second most deadly in the world, according to World Health Organisation statistics.

