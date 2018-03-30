World
""Iran has interest in keeping Yemen as a failed state.""
"Crossing the line with him fulfills the dream of living an adventure together"
Jose Manuel
Pablo's father
"By exposing the secret fortunes of Putin’s circle in the West, sanctions against them would become effective."
Anders Åslund
Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council
""He's from a family that is so tight, that works so hard to raise their children correctly. It's just horrible.""
Mary Conditt
Suspect's grandmother
""Currently, more than 180 children are held in detention without having been convicted. Under the occupation, children can be held for one and a half years before their case goes to trial.""
Marsha de Cordova
British Labour MP
"There is a risk that Putin will read congratulatory messages from Western leaders like European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and US President Donald Trump as a plea for a return to business as usual."
Ian Bond
Director of Foreign Policy, Centre for European Reform
""A powerful explosion rocked this area and right after that I saw many people running away.""
Sayed Omer
Eyewitness
"“Every girl who speaks is paving the way for another.”"
Karen McDougal
Former Playboy model
Thailand
20 die in Thailand bus fire
20 people have died in a fire on a bus in western Thailand. The bus was carrying migrant workers from neighbouring Myanmar.
Thailand's road are the second most deadly in the world, according to World Health Organisation statistics.