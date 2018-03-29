BREAKING NEWS

Scores dead in Venezuela police station fire

A fire started during a prison riot has killed 68 people at a prison in Venezuela.

Hundreds of relatives and friends who surrounded the building in the northern city of Valencia after the incident were dispersed using tear gas.

An investigation has been launched.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticised jail conditions in Venezuela, claiming chronic overcrowding makes prisons there among the worst in the world.