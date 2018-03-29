Malala returns to Pakistan

BREAKING NEWS

Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai returned to her native Pakistan onThursday, six years after she was shot by Taliban gunmen over her advocacy for schooling for girls.

Pakistani station Geo TV showed footage of Yousafzai at Islamabad's international airport walking to a car escorted by a security convoy.

At age 17, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her education advocacy. Now 20, she is making her first visit to Pakistan since 2012, when masked gunmen stopped and boarded a bus taking her home from school and shot her in the head.