Polls have closed in Egypt's three-day presidential election - with preliminary results showing incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on course for his predicted victory.
Low turnout forecast in Egypt's presidential election
But despite extended voting hours and reports of attempts to entice people to cast their ballots with offers of food and money, the turnout appears to have been poor.
On the first two days its was put at about 21 percent according to two sources monitoring the election.
Sisi is running almost unchallenged after the other serious candidates were either arrested or intimidated, making turnout the main measure of his popularity with Egyptians.
At the last election four years ago turnout was 47 percent, with Sisi winning 97 percent of the overall vote.
Official results are to be announced on April 1st.