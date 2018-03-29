BREAKING NEWS

Heavy snowfall blankets northern Germany in run up to Easter

With Easter just around the corner, winter is making a particularly late return to northern Germany, bringing snow and freezing temperatures with it.

Overnight, heavy snowfall blanketed the island of Ruegen, which was also battered by strong winds.

Traffic in the area was hindered by falling snow with several road accidents, closures, and traffic jams

