Monkey on the loose stalls traffic in Mexico City

A small monkey was on the loose in Mexico City on Tuesday, hours after escaping its enclosure in a private home and making a dash for freedom.

For several hours the traffic came to a standstill on the major artery of Reforma Avenue due to the presence of a capuchin monkey that hung from the trees forcing vehicles to stop.

City emergency services, personnel of the Fire Department and employees from Chapultepec Zoo tried to catch the little creature to no avail.

The monkey eluded capture by jumping into the residence of the United States Ambassador, swinging from tree to tree. The monkey has not been seen since.