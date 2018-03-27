The White House has strongly denied Stormy Daniels' allegations she had an affair with Donald Trump.
White House issues Stormy denial
White House issues Stormy denial
The pornstar said in an interview on CBS that she was paid hush money and threatened to keep quiet about an alleged relationship with Trump 12 years ago.
Raj Shah, White House Deputy Press Secretary, said: "With respect to that interview, I will say the president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims and the only person who's been inconsistent is the one making the claims."
Meanwhiles Daniels is to sue Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation over his claims that she is lying.