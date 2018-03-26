Stormy Daniels threat allegations

In a television interview on CBS 60 Minutes, the porn actress said she had sex with Trump on one occasion - before he became president - and that the two had stayed in contact with each other afterwards.

When asked if she wanted to have sex with Trump, Daniels said: "No. But I didn't, I didn't say no. I'm not a victim,"

Daniels - who received a $130 000 payment from Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen - said she'd been threatened in a bid to keep her quiet.

"I was in a parking lot, going to a fitness class with my infant daughter," she said. "I was taking, you know, the seats facing backwards in the backseat, diaper bag, you know, getting all the stuff out. And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story'. And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said: 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

Lawyers for Trump have denied the threat allegation and the President refused to answer questions when he returned to the White House from Florida on Sunday evening.