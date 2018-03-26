Israeli police have questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his alleged dealings with the country's largest telecommunication company. It is one of three corruption cases which could affect the future of the Likud leader.
Netanyahu questioned over corruption allegations
It is the second time the prime minister has been questioned in the telecom investigation.
Netanyahu is accused of awarding regulatory favours to Bezeq Telecom Israel in return for favourable coverage on a news site which is controlled by the company's owner.
Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing and says he is the victim of a "witch-hunt."
Reports say Netanyahu's wife and son will be questioned separately. A police spokesman and a lawyer for the Netanyahu family have declined comment.
Protesters outside the prime minister's home in Jerusalem shouted slogans and held placards condemning Netanyahu and calling him a liar.