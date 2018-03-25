Portuguese doctors neglect their shots in midst of measles outbreak

Portugal has an outbreak of measles with 70 cases as of Sunday. Of those 70 at least 24 have been cured, but there are still 148 suspected or investigated cases that have proved negative. There are no hospitalized patients.

Perhaps surprisingly, most cases were registered in health professionals, usually with a work link to the Santo António hospital in Porto. Another 29 cases remain under investigation.

All patients were adults, 14% were not vaccinated and 9% had incomplete vaccination regimes.

According to data released this week by the Ministry of Health, two-thirds of measles positive cases from the current outbreak are from health professionals who didn’t take the two required doses of the vaccine, a salutory lesson for the public, as if even the doctors are not immune and need proper vaccination, it may be better to be safe than sorry.