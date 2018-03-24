Trump tells Congress party's over after reluctantly signing budget-busting spending bill

Just squeaking through, the latest spending bill from the US congress was approved despite President Donald Trump saying just hours before the deadline he would bin it.

One point three trillion dollars, 2, 232 pages long, it angers as many as it pleases, with no provision for some key demands on both sides, with the compromises to ensure passage adding to national debt projections.

"There are a lot of things that I'm unhappy about in this bill. There are a lot of things that we shouldn't have had in this bill but we were in a sense forced if we want to build our military, we were forced to have. There are some things that we should have in the bill. But I say to Congress: I will never sign another bill like this again. I'm not going to do it again," said Donald Trump afterwards.

The military gets a 66 billion dollar budget hike compared to 2017, but the Democrats failed to gain any concessions for the "dreamers", the children of illegal migrants facing deportation.

Failure to reach agreement on the spending bill would have meant another US government shutdown beginning this weekend, which would have been the second of the first Trump term.