BBC motor show Top Gear has smashed a speed record for the world’s fastest tractor.
Watch: Top Gear scoops world record for fastest tractor
Watch: Top Gear scoops world record for fastest tractor
Steered by masked mascot The Stig, the programme scooped the Guiness World Record after reaching a top speed of 87.271 miles per hour (140 kph) with a modified farm vehicle.
The previous record holder set a mere top speed of 80.87mph (128kph) in 2015.
Top Gear is one of the BBC's most commercially successful programmes and is broadcast across Europe, America and South East Asia.
Watch the action in the video player above.