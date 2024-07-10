EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
Youth practicing, doing parkour at site of above destroyed building
No Comment
Updated:

Video. WATCH: Amidst destruction, Gaza youths find expression in parkour

With roots in military obstacle course training and martial arts, parkour is a sport and training discipline in which practitioners aim to move from one point to another in the fastest and most efficient way possible, using no equipment while performing acrobatic moves.

With roots in military obstacle course training and martial arts, parkour is a sport and training discipline in which practitioners aim to move from one point to another in the fastest and most efficient way possible, using no equipment while performing acrobatic moves.

The destruction resulted from Israeli airstrikes following an attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people and led to the capture of 2,450 hostages.

The death toll in Gaza since October 7 has exceeded 38,150, with over 87,400 injured, according to Gaza's health ministry.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More from No Comment

Latest video

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT