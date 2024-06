Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of Brazil’s National Congress in Brasilia on Wednesday to protest a bill that would further criminalise abortions.

Carrying placards, stickers, and banners with the slogan 'a child is not a mother,' the protesters chanted slogans against the bill and its supporters.

Some women wore the emblematic red cloaks and white bonnets from the TV adaptation of 'The Handmaid's Tale,' Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel set in a patriarchal theocracy.