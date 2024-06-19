Video. WATCH: Putin's strategic visit to Yakutsk before Pyongyang meeting

Amid global unease over Russian-North Korean military ties, Putin discussed UAV development and defense projects. He engaged with locals and plans to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, as both nations strengthen their alliance against growing tensions with the U.S. Putin's visit underscores the significant military collaboration between Russia and North Korea.

