Drawing parallels between World War II and Ukraine’s current conflict, he emphasized Ukraine's pivotal role in European security. Zelenskyy, frequently applauded during his 20-minute speech, thanked France for its support toward EU membership and NATO. He also highlighted the critical need for ongoing ally support.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, reinforcing France's commitment to Ukraine’s defense.