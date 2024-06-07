Video. Pyrotechnic operations in Zaporizhzhia region

Rescuers are currently inspecting the coastal strip and water area of the Dnipro River for potential detonation threats. They often receive requests from civilians living near the frontline areas, detecting cluster munitions and WWII mortar shells underwater.

