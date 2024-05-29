Video. WATCH: Visitors thrilled by Pompeii’s new insula complex

The Insula dei Casti Amanti, or the “Island of the Chaste Lovers,” now newly accessible, provides a unique glimpse into ancient Roman life with its homes, bakery, and frescoes. Child drawings and remains of eruption victims have been found, deepening our understanding of Roman society. Elevated walkways allow visitors to witness ongoing excavations.

Charcoal drawings, believed to have been made by children, were discovered during excavations. These sketches, depicting Roman gladiators, were likely created just before the volcanic eruption 2000 years ago and offer insights into childhood in ancient Roman times.