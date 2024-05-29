Video. WATCH: Bombing Injures Six in Donetsk region

The attack involved a high-explosive aerial bomb (ODAB-1500), which caused significant damage to over 100 houses, twelve cars, and a church. Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka is situated approximately 12 kilometers from Kramatorsk, a key Ukrainian-held city in the region. The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that Russian troops targeted private houses, leading to the casualties. The injured, including a mother and her son, received immediate medical assistance. Authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation into the attack as a violation of the laws and customs of war. The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the investigation, and local authorities are continuing to inspect the scene for further damage.

